High Flyers Vaulting Shows off Skills at Weekend Event

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A unique fundraiser was held at the Second Mountain Sunflower Farm in Tamaqua on Sunday. A young girl on a mission to compete internationally.

11-year-old Hannah Wildermuth is a vaulter.

Vaulting is essentially gymnastics on top of a horse.

Hannah is on a team called “High Flyers Vaulting.”

The team is trying to qualify as the U-S Team, “Pacific Coast Vaulters” to compete for the World Championships in Sweden next July.

The family discovered the sport out west, but it takes a lot of training.

“I grew up with horses, but I definitely didn’t know this existed. We went out west to Wyoming, saw trick riding, thought it looked interesting, came back, and did some research on the internet,” said Heather Berger, Hannah’s Mom.

“We try to train every day. We do strength training and stretching and sometimes we have team practices,” said Heather.

Unfortunately “High Flyers Vaulting” is the only team on the East Coast, so travel and training is expensive.

That’s why Sunflower Farmer Ken Smith allowed Hannah and her mom uses part of his parking lot to do demonstrations for donations.

