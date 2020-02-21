Hidden History “Honoring Black History Month” 2020

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) We invited you to join us for a special program entitled “Hidden History: Honoring Black History Month”

Members of the Eyewitness News Team will be featuring stories about the rich African American history right here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Reporter Morgan Parrish introduces us to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter who made history this year as the first African American Mayor of Williamsport.

Morgan will also share the story of Edith Dennis, who was the first African American to attend Bloomsburg University as part of the Class of 1919. Learn more about life and career from her great niece, Denise Dennis

Anchor Nick Toma takes us to Lackawanna County where a cemetery holds the stories of African Americans extraordinary bravery and survival. Learn more about their Destination to Freedom.

Photojournalist Tom Gregory shares the story of Little Bethel AME Church in Monroe County and its volunteers who are working to restore history.

Anchor Mark Hiller then visits with Glynis Johns. Learn how her “Black Scranton Project” continues to grow and inspire a new generation.

Hidden History will air on WBRE, Saturday, February 22nd at 7 p-m and Sunday, February 23rd at 11:30 p-m.

And on WYOU Sunday, February 23rd at noon and Thursday, February 27th at 7:30 p-m.