Hesitation showing in minority communities for vaccination

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – As more vaccines are being administered, there are some communities who have historic evidence as to why they want no part of it.

Having reached out to people who have experience in that realm, there’s a lot to take in. Amber Viola is the human resources director for the City of Scranton and a proud black woman.

She says there’s a history of experiments and abuse by the medical field on minority populations that give plenty of room for doubt. While the historic evidence stacks up, she also says this is the time to take a look at the bigger picture.

This is an issue beyond American medicine or experimentation, and if that’s not enough, she’d like you to know at least one name, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett.

“A black woman had created the vaccine and worked really hard on it, it was part of that whole creation process. So for me that was a really big selling point, I did it because I wanted to be an example to my community and to my family and for my daughter to be able to spend time with her grandmother and not have to worry about it,” said Viola.

There can be any number of reasons why anyone would second guess a vaccine. Many people Eyewitness News spoke within the black and brown community, especially, say they took long looks at the pros and cons before committing to a decision.

One of the biggest takeaways from those conversations is that COVID-19 is unprecedented. It’s going to take a village to get us out of this pandemic and that village goes well beyond any one community.