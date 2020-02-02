Hershey’s makes world-record candy bar

Closings & Delays
(WBRE/WYOU) — Hershey’s has created the world’s largest chocolate nut bar and sadly, it’s not for sale.

The candy maker unveiled the world-record sized candy bar at Hershey’s Chocolate World. This monster-sized Reese’s Take 5 bar tips the scales at nearly three tons. It’s nine feet long, five and a half feet wide and two feet high.

Hershey broke a record that was just set by its rival Mars Wrigley two weeks ago. Mars unveiled a Snickers bar with more than 3,500 pounds of chocolate and 1200 pounds of caramel, peanuts, and nougat.

