Police search for two missing children in Northumberland County
Hershey Park to reopen on July 3

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Friday, Hershey Park announced it will reopen on July 3.

The park is implementing new health and safety precautions to keep guests safe. Some of those include: Increased cleaning and sanitation, a new guest reservation system, social distancing reinforcement, face coverings and temperature screenings, ride protocols and enhanced team member training.

According to a release, these operational adjustments may change as guidance and requirements from various government agencies and industry organizations continue to evolve. 

For more information on Hershey Park’s reopening, click here.

