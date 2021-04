HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The ‘Sweetest Place on Earth’ is open for business, and of course we are talking about Hershey Park.

Springtime In The Park kicked off today.

The park will be open every weekend until the summer season begins.

More than 40 rides are open along with the new Chocolate Town, Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor and the Sweeterie.