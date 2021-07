HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you are a model train buff you will want to check this out.

The Hershey Historical Society and Museum is hosting a Hershey train exhibit. The Chocolate Town Special was designed and created in 1995.

The modelers that designed and built the display wanted to capture the whole downtown of Hershey back in the 1920’s. The return of the Hershey Special at the Museum opens July 10th and runs through December.