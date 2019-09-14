Heroes Day Event held in Lackawanna County

(WBRE/WYOU) — Connecting our everyday heroes with the public they serve was the goal of an event Saturday in Jessup.

911 dispatchers, police officers, and other first responders gathered at the Lackawanna County Public Safety Center for Heroes Day Event. Residents were able to meet with first responders, pick up literature at booths, and even check out safety equipment. The event set out to help the community realize that first responders are there to help.

“If they see what they do, they will be comfortable if they’re in trouble going up to a person in uniform or going up to a fireman and saying, ‘I think there is a problem here’,” Joseph D’Arienzo, communications director for Lackawanna County, said.

The district attorney’s office and Department of Emergency Services were among the sponsors of the event.