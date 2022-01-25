Helping victims of the Genetti Complex fire

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A helping hand was being offered Tuesday night for dozens of people unexpectedly forced out of their homes after a deadly fire at the Genetti Complex in Wilkes-Barre.

One man died and more than 100 were displaced. But many who needed shelter and a bite to eat, got one.

A 67-year-old man lost his life in the fire that started on the third floor of what’s called Redington Hotel-Efficiencies. And while many people were chased from their homes, community members came together Tuesday night to make sure fire victims had a hot meal and emotional support.

This is Mr. Jones. The six-year-old therapy dog comforted victims of the Genetti Complex fire Tuesday night at Church on the Square in Wilkes-Barre.

“He’s been to hospitals, nursing homes,” volunteer Marion Srebro said.

His owners, Marion and Dori Srebro, worked with other church volunteers to help their neighbors in need.

“A friend of hers said that there was a fire at the Genetti’s Hotel, and that should we go down and open up the church. And I said, sure, yeah let’s do it. She brought some food, and we made some coffee, and we checked with the pastor to see if it’s okay to bring the dog,” Srebro said.

Giving back is the mission of this church community.

“Tables, we set up food, she’s cooking soup here, chili, made sandwiches, made coffee, and since some of them too that lost their clothes we gave them clothes,” volunteer Jerry Costello said.

Mr. Jones was a welcoming sight to Maureen Kaufman. She came to the church after escaping the fire and recalled the horrifying experience.

“It was crazy…The firemen came banging on my door, told me to get out. I grabbed my bag and clothes, and then I went out because my window is right by the fire escape, so I just crawled out the window and went down the fire escape,” Kaufman said.

On this freezing and devastating day, Kaufman says she’s thankful for the warm act of kindness.

“Oh I love this place. Warm food, it’s warm… It’s cold out there,” Kaufman said.

Officials have not yet announced a cause for this deadly fire.