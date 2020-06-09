Helping to fight addiction in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tamaqua Police Department teamed up with the state attorney general’s office Monday to help people struggling with addiction.

They gave away Narcan and other resources to help prevent overdoses outside the Tamaqua Area School District administration building from 1 to 3 p.m. The crew had about 150 bags for anyone to take.

Schuylkill County is only one of three counties in the state part of the law enforcement treatment initiative. The program allows anyone to walk into a participating police department and ask for treatment without being confronted with questions or an arrest.

“Losing one life is not acceptable. If there is an opportunity for either police, EMS, or a paramedic or relative or even a friend to save somebody’s life, I think it’s worth it,” Tamaqua Police Department Chief Henry Woods said.

Schuylkill County Drug and Alcohol and the state’s attorney general office plan to do another Narcan giveaway in St. Clair soon.