Helping to Deliver a Happy Thanksgiving

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people enjoyed a warm Thanksgiving meal at Saint Vincent De Paul’s Kitchen Thursday afternoon.

Some even had meals delivered right to their front door. Thanksgiving is a day to be grateful. For many people, they use the day to give back to the local community.

“Today is really a special day because a lot of these people are by themselves especially in the high rises that we’re delivering to. So this makes their day. And at the kitchen, everyone is pretty much family, so when they come in, it feels like a true holiday,” kitchen director Michael Cianciotta said.

At St. Vincent De Paul’s Kitchen, they serve food to those in need and deliver hundreds of meals to homebound residents. There is a week’s worth of preparation that goes into making the Thanksgiving feast and it couldn’t be done without the number of volunteers who help.

“It’s really great. Without the volunteers and the families that are coming in, there is no way we could do this today,” Cianciotta said.

For volunteer Jamie Marcellini, she likes to bring her 11-year-old son, Davonte, to volunteer, teaching him perspective during this special day.

“These people don’t have anybody. A lot of the people last year were waiting outside their doors for us to come deliver their food. They were so excited to see him, my son just because they don’t have anyone and it’s a good feel-good,” Marcellini said.

As for those who get their meals, they couldn’t be more excited.

“I enjoy their meals every year. I appreciate it, whatever the people are giving us,” Collette Wanyo of Wilkes-Barre said.

And though Thursday is about the turkey and mashed potatoes, we can’t forget the true meaning behind the holiday.

“It’s about giving thanks and I think it’s very important helping people. It’s really nice. If I had to scale it, I’d scale it 11 out of 10,” volunteer Danielle Cranton said.