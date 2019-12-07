Helping Those Without Family During the Holidays

(WBRE/WYOU) — A simple Facebook post touches off a heartwarming moment at Pike County Senior Home.

Patti Martin is the recreation director at Belle Reve Senior Living Center in Milford. She spotted a Facebook post from someone saying they were alone for the holidays. Martin invited that person to Belle Reve saying there are many people who live there and have no relatives.

Within hours, 35 people responded and the list is growing. They will attend a party at Belle Reve on December 15th and will be the family for those without family members.

“There are lonely people out there in the communities that don’t have family, and there are in our community here living. So it’s a connection between the two. I want to take it one step further, and continue that connection throughout the year,” Martin said.

Martin says she hopes this inspires others to go into their communities and find seniors who need family and adopt a senior.