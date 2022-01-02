Helping those in need with Stand Down event in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A NEPA veterans support group is helping secure warm-weather clothing and food to those in need or have fallen on hard times.

Valor Clinic Foundation was holding a fundraiser in Wilkes-Barre known as a Stand Down event. Volunteers gives out clothing, warm meals and supplies to local vets and people facing homelessness. With a winter chill hitting Sunday night, events like these are even more critical to veterans.

“We come out in the community, bring out clothing, hygiene items, food, shelter items for the homeless. Our target demographic is predominantly the homeless veterans of the area, but we don’t turn anybody away, anybody who’s at risk of homelessness, meaning one or two paychecks away from being possibly homeless themselves,” Zacheria Taylor of the Valor Clinic Foundation said.

The organization gives away about 300,000 clothing items a year.