Helping the homeless in the cold

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – With a feels-like temperature dropping into single digits tonight, Weston Field House has been converted into a temporary homeless shelter.

One non-profit organization is stepping in to make sure everyone stays warm.

Keystone Mission is a faith-based organization that provides help and hope to the homeless, hungry and hurting people in northeastern Pennsylvania.

When temperatures dip below 20 degrees, the mission opens a facility for people to keep warm.

Anyone can come to Weston Field starting at 9 p.m.

Keystone Mission CEO Justin Behrens says everyone will be welcomed with open arms.

“And so what we’re trying to do is, they have the right to live peacefully, become prosperous and do what they need to do, and so why not show humanity, show that love, show that compassion so that we can get them back on track,” said Behrens.

He says everyone is expected to leave around 8 or 9 in the morning, but he’s working diligently with his team to find a solution for homeless people during the day.

