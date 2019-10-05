Helping the Community

(WBRE/WYOU) — An area non-profit is doing its part to help those in need in Luzerne County.

Clubhouse Econo-Rhinovations Incorporated held a food distribution Friday in Jenkins Township. Residents were able to pick up groceries free of charge from 11 to 1. There were plenty of fruits, vegetables and dairy products. The non-profit distributes food the first Friday of each month.

“I’m hoping that I’m not the only one who sees the value in helping out the families, the small people, the people that are working so hard and struggling. That’s what I care about,” president Careen Pourmonir said.

“A lot of people need help and it’s just a little bit of extra help. Goes a long way for a lot of families in this area and every other area,” volunteer Nicole Budzak said.

Clubhouse Econo-Rhinovations works with the commission on economic opportunity for the food distribution. Any leftover food is donated to Meals on Wheels and the Pittston Senior Center.