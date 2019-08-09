Helping the community learn about healthy eating

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s plenty of opportunities to eat fresh fruits and veggies during the summertime, but sometimes it’s hard to find a fresh recipe to mix things up.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website says Americans don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables. It may be a surprise to some, but cooking with fresh fruits and vegetables is simple and easy.

“Using the fresh fruit and vegetables to replace your canned items or other items that you might consider using to create a dish, even if it’s in the recipe… to say this is what I want. This is what I’d like to taste and try to buy it fresh instead of spending the time with convenience foods,” Chef Brian Yarborough, UPMC Susquehanna’s Executive Chef said.

Fresh foods straight from the garden or produce stand is not only good for your health, but it can also be good for your wallet.

“You’re not giving it a chance to sit in your fridge,” Chef Yarborough said. “Shopping three times a week instead of once a week is going to save you money. You have less chance of anything spoiling. You’re going to get a better nutritional value.”

For some, it isn’t easy to get nutritious foods. That’s where the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank steps in.

“There is a general misconception that people are quick to grab the sweets and the sodas and things like that, but they are excited to know more about their food and what they are putting in their bodies,” Abigail Eschbaugh, the Agency Services Coordinator at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank said.

The food bank provides healthy recipe books to families they serve to show how simple and fun healthy eating can be.