Helping restaurants help healthcare workers

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A new restaurant campaign in central Pennsylvania has two goals: To help struggling eateries, and frontline health care workers.

The ‘Food for the Fight’ campaign started about a month ago near Harrisburg. The woman who spearheads the campaign got it from someone who proposed buying a gift card and donating it to healthcare workers.

All donations are used towards purchasing gift cards to area restaurants during the temporary restrictions.

“Our original goal on Saturday when we started was $5,000 and we broke that within 24 hours,” Food for the Fight creator Chanelle Laus said.

They’ve since raised close to $22,000 for 75 restaurants. Half of the gift cards will go to healthcare workers at Penn State Health, and the other half to UPMC Pinnacle, as a way to support each other.