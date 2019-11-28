Helping People During Their Holiday Travels

(WBRE/WYOU) — We’ve seen a steady increase in traffic throughout the day.

We spoke to many folks who were traveling through our area to reach their holiday destinations. Some were in their cars for as many as 10 hours. Others just a few. Eyewitness News spent some time at the Dorrance rest area in Luzerne County.

Volunteers from the Civil Air Patrol based in Scranton were providing food and beverages to weary travelers. They were accepting donations. Some of the travelers call this an oasis on the highway. The Civil Air Patrol volunteers say they just want to help make the travel time a bit easier and safer.

“It’s a great experience to be with people who are traveling. It might be a little stressed to get where they want to go. They stay nice and warm, break some conversation with cadets,” Captain Barbara Pope said.

“It’s great. It’s nice to see the smiles on people’s faces. I’m a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol and want to have a career in the military,” cadet Olivia Treat said.

And the organizers of this safety break post say the cadets get a lesson on how to interact with people and help keep the highways safe during the holiday travel rush.

There are other safety breaks set up across our region that are run by other volunteer organizations.