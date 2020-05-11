Helping older Americans find jobs during COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March when the Wolf Administration ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Older Americans make up an especially vulnerable population to lose their job during this pandemic.

Susan Weinstock, AARP Vice President of Financial Resilience said, “Older workers, it takes them about double the time to find a new job as it does a younger worker.”

Ms. Weinstock offers valuable advice to help out-of-work older Pennsylvanians make themselves more viable to prospective employers tonight on Eyewitness News.