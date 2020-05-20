Helping Local Restaurants Overcome

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coronavirus pandemic has been merciless on small businesses and local restaurants. But what started out as a small online group has grown to be a beacon of hope for many of them. There’s a regional effort that’s fighting for our local economy.

“The only way restaurants and local businesses are going to survive is with the community involvement,” Andrew Fisher, manager for Marley’s Brewery & Grille, said.

Evident in spades as 570 Food To Go COVID-19, a Facebook group meant to spotlight local restaurants and help them through the pandemic has exploded into a lifeline.

“I was not cooking. I needed to figure out where we were getting takeout,” 570 Food To Go COVID-19 founder Carey Smith said.

Bloomsburg realtor Carey Smith started the group with a simple idea.

“I started adding in local businesses and it really started with just their menu options, condensed menus, full menus and hours if they were open,” Smith said.

Growing like wildfire, reaching into all of northeast and central Pennsylvania with more than 5,800 members sharing daily.

“Bloomsburg, Danville, you know, Columbia and Montour County, then it grew to Williamsport and Wilkes-Barre,” Smith said.

Eclectic posts from all over the area, so many local businesses are getting that support. Back where it all started, businesses like the Purple Cow Winery in Bloomsburg have seen what the group is doing to keep these businesses open.

“There’s not a time that you can come up to the winery where we don’t have a light clearly up the road. We actually had to hire some more employees to keep up with the demand which is awesome during this time,” Purple Cow Winery co-owner Tawnya Hemsarth said.

Countless small businesses now able to do a bit more than survive. Although COVID-19 has rocked many with unemployment and a big hit to their bottom line, there’s hope.

“I know it means a lot to all of the employees, the owners and management. Certainly no one in the restaurant industry asked for, hoped for or wanted a shutdown but we are learning from it and hopefully doing our best,” Fisher said.

The online group doing its part to help.

“It’s a very positive and overwhelming thing to see the way people have been supporting it,” Fisher said.

The group has gotten so large that they’re now asking people who share on social media to tag locations of restaurants so others looking for a take-out meal can easily find those in their area.

If you would like to check out 570 Food To Go, click here.