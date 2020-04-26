Helping expectant mothers during COVID-19

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — The labor and delivery experience has changed for expectant moms during the coronavirus crisis.

Hospitals like Geisinger Wyoming Valley have set up screening protocol for the expectant mom and the lone support person she is allowed to bring with her to the delivery room.

Geisinger Certified Nurse Midwife Melissa Slaght said the goal is to keep moms, their partners and their babies safe.

Ms. Slaght said she also tries to make the birthing experience amazing for mom by holding her hand, offering encouragement and sticking to the original birthing plan as much as possible.

