Helping educate people on vaccinations

(WBRE/WYOU) — An event Wednesday night in Luzerne County aimed to help educate people on vaccinations.

Eyewitness News Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller moderated the Immunizations and Vaccines, Confidence and Hesitancy event. It was held inside the ballroom of the Wilkes Henry Student Center at Wilkes University. The goal was to build confidence around vaccines and clear up some of the common misconceptions about them.

“We want people to feel secure about the vaccines that they’re getting, know that they’re good for them, and know that they can trust their physician to tell them what’s in their best interest,” Tonyehn Verkitus, Executive Director of Lackawanna and Luzerne County Medical Society, said.

Some of the topics highlighted were how vaccines are created, which ones are necessary, and how often you should have them.