Helping clean hands in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The gifts just keep on giving for one local organization trying to help those who have been impacted by the pandemic.

United Way Schuylkill’s Giving Hands are continuing to make a difference. United Way is lending a helping hand to keep hands clean in the community.

“Our partner agencies and our non-profits and schools have come to us and said ‘This is what we need’,” executive director Kelly Malone said.

The non-profit spent the afternoon handing out boxes filled with hand sanitizer to all their partner agencies and school districts in the county. A big help while many cleaning supplies are still difficult to get due to the pandemic.

“We go through a lot of cleaning products, especially at the shelter because we are always cleaning and sanitizing after residents leave, before they come in,” Marcia Harp of Schuylkill Women In Crisis said.

Swiftly washing away one more worry during these trying times.

“You don’t have to go out. You don’t have to create surveys and say well we’ll get back to you. We have the need. We have the funds,” Malone said.

The local chapter also gave away eggs, gift cards and other necessities made possible through their COVID-19 response fund, which Eyewitness News is a proud partner.

An added bonus? The local chapter bought this supply from Paradigm Labs in Pine Grove, showing how Schuylkill County businesses and organizations are supporting each other during these hard times.

United Way Schuylkill gave more than 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer Wednesday.