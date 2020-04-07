Helping children understand pandemic life changes

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Trying to come to terms with how life has changed because of the coronavirus crisis is difficult for any of us.

It’s even harder for kids to comprehend who are kept out of schools and away from their friends and, perhaps, even some family members.





Dr. Jeffery Kile of PAK Pediatrics says not talking about the situation with children who are experiencing so much change can make matters even more stressful.

He says first find out what your child knows to help ease their fears, clear up misconceptions and better understand.

Dr. Kile talked with reporter Mark Hiller to help give your child answers and a sense of empowerment during these uncertain times. The full story airs tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 pm.