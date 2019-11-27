Helping at the Family to Family Food Basket Program

(WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday, families will gather around tables, enjoying Thanksgiving dinners. A local initiative is making it easier for those who might otherwise not have the opportunity.

From canned vegetables to a pumpkin pie, thousands of people are walking out of the Scranton Cultural Center with a Thanksgiving meal.

“My mom would take me when I was little. Probably like five or six and we would come and we would get food and I used to think it was embarrassing and I didn’t want to come,” volunteer Zemya Kohut said.

Kohut is now one of the hundreds of volunteers to help the Family to Family Food Basket Program, making sure 15,000 people are able to be home on Thanksgiving Day with a meal to cook and enjoy.

“I’ve seen that side. It’s good to come and actually give out the food,” Kohut said.

The Scranton prep basketball team arrived hours ahead of the doors opening just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. They are too making sure 3,000 families get what they need.

“Help everybody to their cars and stuff for the most part. But, help keep everything organized and help everyone who is not as fortunate as us a little bit,” volunteer RhysMerritt said.

The backbone to this event is community support. Family to Family say they have not reached their goal of $95,000 to support these meals going out the door.

“This year is a little bit tougher for us because prices of turkey are up, so our overall bill is several thousand dollars more than what it usually is,” Linda Robeson of Family to Family said.

The Robeson family has been hosting the program for five years, along with Christmas and Easter. In all, they try and raise $150,000.

“There’s something special about sitting around your own table, around your family. You know, that’s something that we really take for granted sometimes in our own lives. To be able to give that to somebody else who wouldn’t otherwise have it is really special,” Ryan Robeson of Family to Family said.

Eyewitness News is proud to be the media sponsor of the Family to Family Thanksgiving Food Basket Program. Eyewitness News’ Candice Kelly was one of the hundreds of volunteers at the distribution Wednesday, helping people take their meals out to their vehicles or whatever form of transportation they had.

It’s evident the need is great in our community and Family to Family is always accepting donations.