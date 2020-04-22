Help for local restaurants

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local businesses are feeling the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

But one city in Luzerne County is putting together a plan to try to keep local restaurants afloat. Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and his administration are reaching out to those local shops.

The mayor and local state officials have found a way to repurpose money that’s been untouched for more than a decade as an entrepreneurial program. Emergency small business loans can be applied for up to $7,500.

These loans are only available to restaurants and they have to be locally owned, not franchises. This effort is meant to help keep doors open, as well as employees, vendors and bills paid to get through this pandemic.

“The proceeds of this loan can be used to re-employ employees, re-stock food and beverage inventories or other operational expenses to assist in re-opening or continuation of a business,” Mayor Brown said.

The applications will be available on Friday, April 24th. There is 0 percent interest on these loans, but owners will have to sign a promissory note to repay the entirety of their loan within 12 months. And applications will be processed until the entirety of those funds have been given out.

This may not be a long-term solution in these uncertain times, but it is a way to promote small businesses as the mayor and other elected officials throughout the state look for ways to safely re-open the economy.

Reporter Kevin Hayes will take a deeper look at these loans and speak with some local restaurant owners about whether they’ll apply for the loan on Eyewitness News at 11.