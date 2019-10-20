Heights-Murray Elementary receives renovation work

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) –It was a nice day to roll up your sleeves and get some work done.

That’s exactly what some volunteers did to help a local elementary school. A generous donation led to some renovations at Heights-Murray Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre.

Some Wilkes University student-athletes traded their sports skills for handy work.

“This is just something we feel is necessary and is right for us to do because of the position and the privilege we have,” student Eric Beideman said.

The college students volunteered their time to help renovate Heights-Murray Elementary School inside and out. They aren’t the only helping hands. Wells Fargo covered the costs with a $70,000 donation check.

“The idea is once the children come back, they’re going to be energized, and they are going to be engaged. More engaged and pepped and energized in their school to participate in the curriculum and the outdoor activities,” Mike Piny, community relations consultant for Wells Fargo, said.

The principal of Heights-Murray says the elementary students are already fired up to see the schools transformation. She thanked the volunteers for their community spirit.

“This is really a community effort. We have Wilkes University representatives here, school board members, members of the Wilkes-Barre City Police and Fire Department are here. Everybody came out today for a labor of love to improve our schools and students and families,” principal Melissa Myers said.

Myers noted these improvements will make a world of difference for the students who attend Heights-Murray now and in the future.

A community fair was held at the school Saturday as well.