WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some good news from the classroom to share.

Heights Murray Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre was chosen by Burlington Stores for its Adopt a Classroom program.

Rather than spending the money on supplies, officials decided to use the money to inspire their students. The school decided to use the $1,000 for incentives.

Students with positive behavior will be rewarded with items at the school store.