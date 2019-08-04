Hegins residents refusing to be compressed by natural gas compressor station

HEGINS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a fight between a company that wants to install a natural gas compressor station and the people who live near the proposed site. We first told you in March that Williams Companies had its sights set on Hegins Township for the station.

When Jill Miller and her husband built their home in Hegins Township 15 years ago, they never thought a compressor station could be built a half-mile from their house.

“Something like this does not belong here,” Jill Miller said.

Despite residents’ resistance, Williams Companies, the business that operates the Transco Pipeline, filed a federal emergency regulatory commission application for nearly 100 acres of land in the rural township known for its farmland.

“To just let some company from out of state come in and try to ruin that reputation, ruin our quality of life is just unacceptable,” Torin Bowden, a Hegins Township resident said.

Many worry it will pose serious health risks, destroy the environment, and become a noisy nuisance. Frustration also sets in because residents feel other more ideal places were put on the table but Williams pushed forward with this land.

“This is our home and it is kind of like robbing our home from us here. We moved here for the quiet and the peace and we feel like that quiet and that peace has been taken from us,” Sue Ann Broconaro, a Hegins Township resident said.

Residents throughout Hegins Township have a sign in their front lawn. Even though the Hegins First is no longer online, it’s not stopping people from their fight against the compressor station. Protestors are reorganizing and have created the alternate Facebook group, Schuylkill Pipeline Awareness.

“It’s very obvious that they wanna come, and just put this here and then leave, but unfortunately, we’re not leaving. It’s not an option,” Miller said.

Even though some have given up and are already considering moving, others refused to be compressed by this company. The topic of the gas compressor station is expected to come up at a meeting Wednesday night in Hegins Township.