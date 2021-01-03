Heavy snow to cause road and traffic issues

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — More snow is on the way and since highs will be in the mid 30s today, roads can become slippery.

With so many traveling back home this Sunday after the holidays, roads and traffic can become difficult for driving.

Sleet/snow will become more steady around lunchtime before turning into a wet snow. The heaviest of snow will be early in the evening and on the highest hilltops.

The Valleys and Southern Tier could see more mixing which can hinder snow accumulation and therefore be on the lower end of the spectrum.

The last of the snow showers will wrap up late tonight.

See the Eyewitness Weather Interactive Radar for the latest conditions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos