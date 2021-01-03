Heavy snow to cause road and traffic issues

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — More snow is on the way and since highs will be in the mid 30s today, roads can become slippery.

With so many traveling back home this Sunday after the holidays, roads and traffic can become difficult for driving.

Sleet/snow will become more steady around lunchtime before turning into a wet snow. The heaviest of snow will be early in the evening and on the highest hilltops.

The Valleys and Southern Tier could see more mixing which can hinder snow accumulation and therefore be on the lower end of the spectrum.

The last of the snow showers will wrap up late tonight.

See the Eyewitness Weather Interactive Radar for the latest conditions.