Heavy rains cause flooding issues in Schuylkill County

ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The rain came hard and fast.

It caused some streets to become mini rivers earlier Wednesday night. West Market Street where public works and firefighters were going door to door pumping out basements.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening South Wayne Street was a river. On Market, residents saw a lot of damage. Some have up four feet of water in their basements. One resident’s backyard was completely washed away.

“All of a sudden, this water is coming so fast, like a river, and the next thing, I look, and my ground started sinking in and I thought ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ It was like a river. Brown water coming from I had no idea where. I know we had heavy rain, but to that degree?” Orwigsburg resident Sandy Schoener said.



Photos Courtesy of Janelle Kramer

“Reports of basements flooded in several areas around the borough. It happened to be, looking at everything now, that this area, the 100 block of Long Avenue, the 200 block of Long Avenue, and then the 500 block of Market Street, probably had the most water in their basement,” Orwigsburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Scott Rarick said.

This all happened very fast but some of the damage will take a long time to fix.