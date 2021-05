LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Heavy rain has been pounding parts of Lackawanna County Tuesday night.

Flooding has roads shut down in the county. According to the Blakely Police Department, Main Street between New Street and Pennsylvania Avenue is closed.

The police department also says they are aware of power outages in the area.

There are reports of flooded basements in Dickson City, Honesdale and Peckville. Check back here for updates.