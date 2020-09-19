UPDATE: Heavy police presence reported at Lehigh Valley Mall

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Eyewitness News is following a developing story happening at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township.

There were shots fired inside the Lehigh Valley Mall. At this time we don't have any victims. Officers are searching the entire mall. No further info at this time. — Whitehall_Township_Police (@Whitehall_PD) September 19, 2020

Whitehall Township Police Department Chief Michael Marks confirmed in a news conference Saturday that officers responded to a report of shots being fired inside the Lehigh Valley Mall just before 5 PM.









According to the Chief, officers that responded did not locate any victims and there are no reports of victims of gun shots.

Police are currently working to get everyone accounted for outside of the mall area.

The Chief said investigators are reviewing mall surveillance videos from inside of the mall.

Police are asking for the public’s help if they have any information on this incident to call Whitehall Township Police at 610-437-3042.

Eyewitness News will release more information as it becomes available.