Coroner and heavy police presence on North Sumner Avenue in Scranton

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)UPDATE: The Lackawanna County Coroner is on the scene on Sumner Avenue.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

There is heavy police presence in the 800 block of North Sumner Avenue in Scranton.

The road between Oram Street and Gibson Street is closed off and a home is also taped off with police standing guard at the door. A crime scene unit is on the scene.

Eyewitness News is sending a crew to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos