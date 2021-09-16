Death investigation underway in Wilkes-Barre neighborhood

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a suspicious death in the southern part of Wilkes-Barre.

Police have sealed off Willow Street between Firwood Avenue and Buttonwood Avenue after a person was found dead inside 123 Willow Street. This is still a very active crime scene.

Eyewitness News was on the scene as police converged on the area. Investigators say a person had stopped by the house and found the body. Eyewitness News did see police take a man from the house in handcuffs and a blanket and place him into a police cruiser.

Police are not identifying him at this point. Eyewitness News spoke to Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joe Coffay about the ongoing investigation.

“Someone came to the house. They observed the victim in the kitchen area and notified 911. Right now this is contained to that address and that’s where we’re at. Police presence here. We are canvassing the neighborhood and we are in the process of processing the scene,” Chief Coffay said.

Wilkes-Barre Police detectives as well as Luzerne County detectives are working the crime scene. Investigators are not releasing much information but according to court documents obtained by the I-Team the person found dead was a woman and she was apparently stabbed or possibly shot to death.

As you could imagine people in this neighborhood were stunned by all of this.

“I’m surprised I’m very surprised. I don’t know. Now I’m wary. Got to be more cautious,” Brenda, a neighbor, said.

When asked if the neighborhood was quiet or not, neighbor Dan Wilson said: “Off and on. It has its’ days. There’s another murder up there. One over there. Now we got one here.”

At this point police are calling this a suspicious death. At this time according to DA Sam Sanguedolce, it is not being classified as a homicide as of yet because the investigation is ongoing.

The identification of the person has not been released pending notification of the next of kin.