Police on scene of standoff in Jim Thorpe

UPDATE: The state police SERT team is on scene and a command center has been set up. The standoff is nearing 5 hours at this time.

Jim Thorpe High School and Carbon Career & Technical Institution are both on non-intruder lockdowns.

The Superintendent of Jim Thorpe Area School District says they plan to dismiss as normal today. Families who live in the area that is closed to traffic are being asked to pick up students at the school.

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A standoff broke out Monday morning between 6th and 7th Street in Jim Thorpe.

Officers with the Jim Thorpe Police Department have Lehigh Street and Spring Street closed off to the public.

State police along with the Jim Thorpe police department have a home on Lehigh Street surrounded at this time. It remains unclear how many people are inside the home, but police are utilizing a bullhorn to speak with a man, named Frank Almstead Junior, barricaded inside the home.

Neighbors say police have been on the scene since this morning.

“Unbelievable, I watch this stuff on tv it usually doesn’t happen in our hometown, very nice guy I hope everything turns out,” says a neighbor, Lori Knox.

Police have an expanded perimeter for safety of residents due to the threat of gunfire range. Police are also asking anyone in the immediate area to stay inside their homes.

We have not received official word of what caused the situation, but Eyewitness News has reporter Julie Dunphy on the scene.

We will update this story with further developments as they become available.