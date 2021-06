HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS WBRE 28/WYOU 22) – Police are at the scene of a residential neighborhood in Hazleton.

There are reports of a shooting in the area of 11th and Alter Streets.

We’re told state police responded, along with a forensics unit. Police are now collecting evidence near several cars parked on the street.

The road is shut down between Locust and Vine Street.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you the latest updates as they become available.