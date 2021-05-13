Heavy police presence in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is heavy police presence on Hanover Street in Hanover Township.

Hanover Township Police have blocked off both entrances to Concrete City, an abandoned concrete construction site.

According to the Eyewitness News crew on scene, one male was carried out of the woods and loaded into an ambulance.

According to an officer with the Hanover Township Police Department, police were originally dispatched for what was believed to be a person shot in the area, however, that was a false report.

According to police, a man fell down in the wooded area and sustained injuries to his leg. He is being transported to an area hospital for evaluation.