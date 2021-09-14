Man accused of shooting at police from Clifford Township home

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shots were fired in a standoff that lasted for hours Tuesday. Now a man is in police custody.

Dozens of officers were on scene in Susquehanna County. Around 5 p.m. Justin Bloxham was arraigned on charges relating to discharging a firearm from inside his home.

The 39-year-old was tight-lipped coming out of court Tuesday. Police say he called 911 for a burglary in progress.

When Greenfield and Scott Township police officers arrived, they noticed no force of entry into the home. Police tell Eyewitness News, an officer positioned himself in the backyard when one of three gunshot rang out.

Backup was called in, including Lackawanna County’s SWAT team, PSP and the Susquehanna County Sheriff’s Department. Bloxham was taken into custody without incident hours later.







Bloxham lives at the residence with his mother. Troopers interviewed her. According to court paperwork, she says Bloxham was up all night searching the house. She told police he believed people were watching and listening to him through electronics.

According police, when she left for work, Bloxham was tearing apart his room looking for something. His mother told troopers Bloxham’s mental and physical health has been declining. According to court paperwork, Bloxham called his mother saying “they were after him” and that she needs to call 911.

“The 911 call did come from inside the house he let the dispatch center believe that he was barricaded in a room because other people were in the house burglarizing the home. When he was essentially the 911 caller and the only gunman inside the house,” Greenfield Township Police Department Patrolman Tony Mariano said.

Bloxham is currently locked up in the Susquehanna County Correctional Facility.

He is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.