Heavy police presence at East Stroudsburg fast-food restaurant

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is following a developing story in Monroe County.

There is heavy police presence around a fast-food restaurant. Police are not saying much at this hour as they wrapped up their investigation at the Wendy’s on North Courtland Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they heard multiple gun shots.

“A trooper started showing up, what have you. And there was a cop. I saw a gun come out and that’s when i shut the door,” Marcy Corcoran of East Stroudsburg said.

State police cordoned off two areas of East Stroudsburg Sunday evening. One surrounding a Dodge SUV and a Stroud Area Regional police cruiser, both less than a quarter-mile apart.

“Then we heard the second set. The “pop pop pop” and we realized okay that was it and he confirmed, yeah that was shotguns,” Lizette Mejia said.

Mejia tells Eyewitness News immediately following the gun shots, several police vehicles rushed to the scene.

“It was like a first set of cop cars that zoomed by, we knew exactly where they were heading because we heard where the sound came from and then a few minutes later another set of cop cars,” Mejia said.

“And then they came back around and then they pinned…Blocked off Wendy’s exits and entrances,” Corcoran said.

Corcoran tells Eyewitness News she watched it all unfold from her home across the street.

“You can’t take a chance with stray bullets,” Corcoran said.

The cruiser had front end damage. So did the Dodge where Scranton Police Department’s K-9 searched the edge of the woods.

Now, police are still on scene at this hour, closing off the back part of Wendy’s. Eyewitness News is awaiting more information to be released by state police.