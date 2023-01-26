PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police were investigating an incident in Wayne County and shutting down roads in the process Thursday afternoon.

Multiple police cruisers were on Bone Ridge Road between Twin Pond Way and Airport Lane in Paupack Township.

Troopers on the scene told Eyewitness News that a man had barricaded himself in a home in the 300 block of Warrant street when a warrant was issued.

Police say they were on the scene for about two hours before they placed the man in custody.

PSP has shut down the roadways as they continue to investigate. We will update you with the latest information as it is released.