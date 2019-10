WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Heavy rain on Sunday morning prompted police to shut down a section of Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The road was shut down around 10:00 AM after reports of flooding were received by police.

Eyewitness News saw the entire intersection of N Penn Ave and Scott Street was completely underwater.

No word yet if the road has since been reopened.