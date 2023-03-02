WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to an incident in West Pittston Thursday.

Around 11:00 a.m. crews were called to the Water Street Bridge in West Pittston for an incident. Boats with emergency personnel could be seen in the Susquehanna River in the area of the bridge.

Eyewitness News crews also saw fire crews investigating near a West Pittston cemetery. It is unclear if the investigation at the cemetery is related to the incident at Water Street Bridge.

Information is limited at this time involving the incident. We will update you with the latest as it is released.