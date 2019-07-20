Heat wave not a problem for some people

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Summer’s first heat wave has many staying inside to avoid the dangerous combination of heat and humidity. But some don’t seem to be too dogged by the dog days of summer.

If you can’t take the heat…

“I say the best way to stay out of the heat is to stay inside doors and keep cool,” David Jordan of Wilkes-Barre said.

But for some, they don’t mind the weather.

“Well for me originally being from Texas, this is right down my ballpark,” Bobby Wood of Williamsport said.

Wood has been biking for nearly eight years. He says he’s rode in the blazing heat before, but this weekend…

“This is probably going to be the hottest day,” Wood said.

Bikers say the key to surviving the sweltering weather is getting out on the trails early.

“The heat is outrageous, you know, especially when it comes around afternoon time, but in the morning, it’s beautiful,” Jordan said.

Michael Corcoran was going for a five-mile run. He doesn’t mind the scorcher.

“It’s okay. It’s a little better running when it’s cooler out, but it feels good. You get a good sweat going and you lose a couple pounds and you feel good when you’re all finished with it,” Corcoran of Wilkes-Barre said.

Although joggers and bikers are brave enough to bask under the sun, it’s not safe for everyone.

“Samantha’s a German Sheperd, so because she has two coats of fur, I have to have her back in the house by like 8:30 and especially in this heat they’re just like humans. They could get heat strokes, they could get any kind of heat disease,” Sean Murray of Kingston said.

Normally the park would be filled with kids but because of the heat, Kirby Park is empty. Runners say they’re shocked to see it like this.

“When I drove into the parking lot, I noticed there’s not many cars here,” Corcoran said.

Fortunately, those who did make their way into the park shared tips with Eyewitness News on how to stay cool.

“Lots of water, cloths, wet bandanas, you know,” Sue Caldera of Williamsport said.

“Oh I have a rag, a wash cloth-like towel and I put it on my head and wet it down with some water I got,” Jordan said.

And remember…

“I’d rather be dealing with the heat than shoveling the snow,” Caldera said.

The heatwave gripping more than half of the U.S. is blamed for canceling many outdoor events.