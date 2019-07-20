Heat doesn’t stop church bazaar

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the weather feeling hotter than 100 degrees, you’d think no one would want to be outside for a picnic. But it didn’t stop an annual church bazaar in Luzerne County from drawing a crowd.

Saint Nick’s Bazaar in Wilkes-Barre was filled with fried foods for people to enjoy, even if it meant workers had to withstand the heat.

“Just keep on moving. That’s all I do. Just keep moving,” Kevin Gottschall, the chairman of the Pickin Chicken stand said.

Weather indexes show the heat at its worst feeling like it was 110 degrees. The bratwurst stand had a fan circulating the warm air.

“The heat really is all up here. Really, actually, it’s because I’m sweaty. That’s why it’s up here but bratwurst has a cooling effect on the crowd,” bratwurst chairman Bob Elle said.

But that’s not the only way people were staying cool. If you were stuck behind the grill, wearing light clothes and taking breaks helps.

Fryers were set at 400 degrees and the workers were dealing with the heat all day. So how did they make it work? With the breeze and some water.

Beth Filler was staying hydrated with her iced tea. Some were drinking beer or water instead, but the key is to stay hydrated.

“It’s time to look for some ice cream,” Filler of Swoyersville said.

She wasn’t the only one who picked ice cream for a cooldown while making their way through the crowds. But for others, they still wanted their favorites, even if they weren’t served cold.

“Wouldn’t miss this bazaar for nothing,” Filler said.

Although not many bazaars go on today, the church pastor believes Saint Nick’s Bazaar will continue to be a popular picnic, hot or not.

“I think people take advantage of the fact that we are still here and we are still here because we have a lot of dedicated parishioners,” Father Joe Verespy said.

A portion of the money raised from Saint Nick’s Bazaar in Wilkes-Barre goes toward some of the Catholic schools in the area.