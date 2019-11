(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A former church could soon have a new life in one part of our area.

Hoops International — A Non-Profit Organization that helps at-risk youth — wants to buy the former St. Mary Church and rectory along Fairview Avenue In Mount Pocono.

The church has been closed for about a decade after a consolidation. Hoops international filed a petition to change the zoning of the property from residential to commercial.

A hearing on the petition is set for Wednesday – November 13th at 6-pm.