Healthbeat: Working out at home safely

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Exercising more is a popular New Year’s resolution.

More of us are trying to achieve that fitness goal these days at home because of the pandemic.

But if you are not careful, you could end up doing more harm than good.

A national survey shows that 59 percent of Americans did not plan to renew their gym memberships once the pandemic ends. With at-home exercising more popular than ever, experts say you need to take precautions to keep your fitness resolution on track and keep yourself out of the ER.

44-year-old Michael Ferguson isn’t letting the winter chill stop him from doing what he loves: running

“I have run 26 marathons over the last 20 years,” Ferguson said.

He says he is determined to pick up the pace in this new year.

“My resolution this year would be to maintain running throughout the whole entire year. Do about four or five days a week running throughout the whole year,” Ferguson said.

But several injuries, including a troublesome right knee, have taught Ferguson some painful lessons.

“You have to have proper form. You have to do proper stretching. You have to do proper preparation,” Ferguson said.

Physical Therapist John Martino says too many people with fitness resolutions tend to ignore the safety principles of exercise and, instead, start off full force.

“Whatever you are picking up, running, yoga or weightlifting, you want to take your time. You want to learn how to do it with good mechanics and form. You want to ease into it to reduce your chance of injury,” Martino said.

Even though Ferguson is an avid runner, Martino recommends weight training to strengthen the core and the quad to help with that troublesome knee. And before Ferguson or anyone runs, whether it’s outdoors or on a treadmill, Martino recommends getting those muscles loose and limber.

“You can try running in place. You can do a couple of active drills instead of just standing and stretching your hamstrings, stretching your quads for a low slow amount of time. You can see if that stretching for after your activity when the muscles are more warmed up,” Martino said.

Martino says if you are starting a new exercise program, you can expect muscle soreness. But if you feel pain in your joints like your knees, hips or ankles he says it’s time to back off from that activity and perhaps consider seeking professional help.

For more tips on preventing at-home exercise injuries and what to do if you suffer one, visit www.alliedservices.org.