Healthbeat: Tips from former smokers suffering of long-term health effects

One man's story of lung cancer and larynx removal after years of smoking

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Smoking takes a costly, physical and financial toll on our society.

It’s why the CDC features an annual ad campaign called Tips From Former Smokers. It features ads with people suffering from the long-term health effects of smoking.





The goal is to encourage people who smoke to quit.

60-year-old Shawn Wright is a former smoker who took up cigarettes at the age of 14. He had to have his larynx removed at age 46 after developing throat cancer.

Tonight, Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller has Wright’s story of his personal struggle through the campaign to help inspire other smokers to quit.