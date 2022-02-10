Healthbeat: The importance of medical lab professionals

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Doctors, nurses, and physician’s assistants often come to mind when we think of health care.

But there’s someone else behind the scenes who is just as vital. That someone is a medical laboratory professional.

There are roughly 57,000 medical laboratory professionals in the United States. Their importance has only grown during the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide and right here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Cross sample preparation of a human biological specimen is happening at UPMC Williamsport Medical Laboratory.

“The laboratory has always been very important to healthcare, the diagnosis and treatment of disease, but the pandemic we have just seen a large volume of testing,” UPMC North Central PA Laboratory Services Director LeAnn Hess said.

And not all of that testing is because of COVID. Labs like this have been slammed with work since patients are finally getting to medical appointments they put on hold during the pandemic.

“Whether they come in through the emergency room and have some sort of testing done or they have an inpatient stay, we’re doing laboratory tests every day, sometimes multiple times a day so it’s very important to have the laboratory,” Hess said.









Equally important? Having sufficient staff on hand, a problem magnified during the pandemic due to workload coupled with illness among staff or family members.

“So we’ve had to look at a new way to tackle the work which, in turn, equates to different shifts, thinking outside of the box, and trying to ensure that a 24/7 service is staffed with the appropriate number of folks,” Hess said.

The demand sheds light on the importance of the Medical Laboratory Science Program at UPMC Williamsport under Hess’ direction. It offers students academic and clinical experience, trains them and ensures future medical lab professionals are available to do such vital work.

“The important part is making sure, one, that specimen is the acceptable specimen for testing, making sure it’s a quality specimen and then ensuring from start to finish that we get a result, that we can get that to the provider and then follow-up testing to make sure that we’re giving them all the clues they need to be able to diagnose and treat a patient,” Hess said.

Since 2016, every medical laboratory science student participating in the UPMC program have completed it, passed their national certification exam and found a job, often before graduating.