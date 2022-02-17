Healthbeat: The ‘heartfelt’ impact CPVT has on a seven-year-old and his family

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the fondest wish parents have for their children, that they are healthy and thriving. But sometimes serious problems arise and those problems can result in life-threatening health issues.

That was the scare a Taylor family endured just last June after something similar, two years earlier.

It brings to light a rare condition for which the American Academy of Pediatrics says all children should be screened.

Just a few tiny marks on eight-year-old Liam Martin’s chest are an outward sign of what was done to correct a serious health problem on the inside. A problem that played out last June when he and his parents visited a family friend in Philadelphia.

“He ran in the house with excitement and he just passed out cold. We didn’t even know what happened,” said Stephanie Martin, Liam’s mother.

“Our friend is actually CPR trained whose house we were at so she started doing, like, compressions and his heart rate was excessive. It was just rapid but he wasn’t breathing,” explained Chris Martin, Liam’s father.

Liam was revived from cardiac arrest but the family needed answers. He wore a heart monitor for two weeks which detected an irregular heartbeat. The diagnosis was Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia or CPVT for short.

“If this is not diagnosed timely or effectively by medicines and/or by surgery this could be life-threatening and can cause sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death,” Geisinger Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Shuping Ge said.

Liam underwent an operation last September at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia through a partnership with Geisinger. The procedure targeted the cardiac chaos causing Liam’s heart to beat faster.













“There was a surgery done to remove some of the ganglions to reduce the risks of these life-threatening arrhythmias,” said Dr. Ge.

Liam now has an implantable loop recorder under his skin to monitor his heart 24/7. He also takes medication to prevent overexertion and help his heart beat normally. He’s also conquering his conditioning exercises.

Liam is thriving after surviving CPTV.

“Everything looks great, like, the rhythm is good and everything, the medicine is working,” said Stephanie.

“It’s…we’re lucky,” Chris said.

Liam will have to be monitored and one day may even need an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator, or ICD to control his heart.

In the meantime, head to the American Academy of Pediatrics to learn more about what every pediatrician and parent should know to determine if their child is at risk for sudden cardiac arrest.